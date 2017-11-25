Hawick artist creates hat-trick of tributes to US guitar legend

An expatriate Teri now living in Texas in the US has created a hat-trick of tributes to a guitar legend still the pride of joy of his home city of Dallas almost three decades after his death.

Former Hawick High School and Burnfoot School pupil Steve Hunter, 44, moved to Dallas in 2005 after landing a job teaching art at Faith Family Academy in Oak Cliff.

One of the murals.

He has built up a reputation since then for his large-scale murals, and several now take pride of place in the Deep Ellum area of the city.

The artist’s latest murals are three of a kind depicting Dallas-born musician Stevie Ray Vaughan, killed at the age of 35 in 1990 by a helicopter crash.

The most prominent is on the side of a restaurant at the junction of Crowdus Street and Main Street in Deep Ellum.

Steve, now living in the Cedars area of Dallas with wife Mischelle and stepson CJ, said: “While painting the mural, even early on, people recognised who it was and would stop to tell me their stories about Stevie Ray.

Stevie Ray Vaughan.

“The mural is one of three Stevie Ray murals I recently completed in Deep Ellum. The other two are on display at Dot’s Hop House in Commerce Street and at Deep Ellum Art Company.

“I had always wanted to paint a mural of Stevie Ray in Deep Ellum, so this was the chance to do just that.

“People seem to enjoy them and that gives me a great sense of satisfaction.”

Previous subjects of Steve’s murals in Dallas include city poet Rawlins Gilliland and ex-US president Barack Obama.

Vaughan and his backing band, Double Trouble, were one of the leading lights in the revival of the blues in the 1980s.

Possibly best known for their 1982 debut album, Texas Flood, featuring the singles Pride and Joy and Love Struck Baby, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Vaughan also played guitar on David Bowie’s Let’s Dance album, released in 1983.