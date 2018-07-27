Hawick art gallery putting on show before shutting up shop

An art gallery is planning to shut up shop just nine months after opening in Hawick.

The A7 Arts Space was only launched in the town’s Buccleuch Street last October in a shop unit formerly home to the Reiver’s Moon Gallery.

However, the eco-friendly gallery and coffee corner soon built up a small but enthusiastic following.

It became home to the Hawick ukelele club, staged board game nights and craft sessions and put on regular guest exhibitions.

It is to close in September, though, as its founder has decided there “simply wasn’t a big enough market for art” in the town.

Welsh-born artist Celyn Booth, now living in Belfast in Northern Ireland, said she had taken the decision to close only reluctantly, adding: “It’s an independently-run arts gallery which I think has been good for the community and the artists within it.

“I think it has been a real asset to the town, particularly as it has, in some cases, given artists the first opportunity of having their art displayed in public.

“Ideally, I would have liked it to continue, but there just aren’t enough folk buying art these days.

“We are in the online era, and we simply couldn’t survive another winter.”

Celyn was renting the council-owned outlet, previously a pop-up shop after the art gallery occupying it before that closed, and it’s not known what the future holds for the premises.

A final exhibition is to be launched on Wednesday, August 8, and it will be displaying artworks by Celyn and Mark Boston, a Roberton artist sometimes going by the alias of Bewildered Cauliflower.

The show’s opening night will run from 6.30pm to 8pm, and refreshments will be provided. Admission is free.

The gallery will close its doors for the final time on Saturday, September 15.

In the meantime, it is is open from 10am to 5pm Wednesday to Saturday and from 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

For further details, check out its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/pg/a7artspace