Hawick and district set to fall silent for armistice

Sunday marks 100 years to the day since the guns fell silent on the Western Front, signalling the of the First World War, and Hawick nd surrounding villages have gone above and beyond the call of duty to mark that centenary.

In Hawick,the pipe band will lead a parade from the Common Haugh, via Victoria Road and the Avenue to the war memorial in Wilton Lodge Park for a service at 11am.

After the service, there will be a march back into town and along the High Street.

The rebuilt German memorial at Stobs Camp will be unveiled at 2pm, and Derek Robertson will launch his book Hawick and the Great War in the town hall at 4pm.

At 6.30pm, a beacon-lighting ceremony with prayer, roll of honour and the playing of the Lament and Last Post will take place at Miller’s Knowes.

There will be short parades, led by Hawick Scout Pipe Band to war memorials at Bedrule, Cavers and Stobs at 11.55am, 12.55pm and 1.25pm respectively.

A single piper will be at Bonchester war memorial at 11.55pm and Chesters war memorial at 12.25pm.

Before that, at 6am, pipers will play Battle’s O’er at each of these memorials, as well as Roberton and Ashkirk, Denholm, Minto and Bedrule, as part of a national tribute.

A service will be held at Minto Church at 10am before a short procession, led by Hawick Scout Pipe Band, to Denholm’s village war memorial, where a wreath will be laid.

A short parade follows, again led by the band, through Denholm to the war memorial on the green at 11.30am for an act of remembrance there.

At noon, a dedication and short service will take place at Bedrule war memorial.

Back in Denholm, a football match, in honour of the First World War ceasefire of Christmas day 1914, will take place on the green at 2.30pm.

Between 2pm and 4.30pm, afternoon teas and an exhibition of war memorabilia take place in the village hall.

Schoolchildren will read poetry at 2.15pm.

At 6.50pm, a dedication for peace will be read out at Denholm war memorial, followed by the playing of the Last Post there and at Minto Church gates and Bedrule war memorial.

At 7pm, beacons will be lit on Ruberslaw and Minto Hill followed by the ringing of church bell at Denholm, Minto and Bedrule at 7.05pm.

There will be a chance to catch the village hall exhibition again between 7pm and 8pm.