Hawick 22-year-old admits campaign of abusive behaviour

A man will be sentenced next month for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a woman over several months.

Jonathan Williamson, 22, of Boonraw Road, Hawick, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to engaging in a course of conduct including assaulting the woman, damaging her vehicle and mobile phone and persistently telephoning her at an address in Minto Place, Hawick.

Sentence was deferred until December 10 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for reports including a domestic abuse programme assessment.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Williamson: “You remain on bail. If you are back here again, you will end up in jail.”