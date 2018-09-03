Hawick 16-year-old told to be on best behaviour after bust-up with partner

A Hawick teenager who fell out with his partner after accusing her of cheating on him has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next six months.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour at a house in Eden Road, Smailholm, on August 10.

He pleaded guilty to shouting, threatening to harm himself, making offensive and abusive comments, punching walls and acting in an aggressive manner.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard that the girl had locked herself in a bathroom after the argument broke out.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the couple had been in a relationship for two months and had been at the Coldstream torchlight procession and alcohol had been taken.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said: “He found out about her cheating and acted in an inappropriate way.”