Have a spooky ghoul-tastic time at Jedburgh Castle Jail

There have been some strange goings on at Jedburgh Castle Jail and Museum throughout October, and things are going to get even spookier at the end of the month.

‘Dead’ Borders has comprised of a series of events and workshops to tie in with the school holidays and Halloween and, on Sunday, October 28, things will come to a grizzly climax with a family afternoon of slime-making, pumpkin carving, tots’ story-telling and even an opportunity to watch Dr Mort as he dissects a body.

A ghoul-tastic day out, suitable for all ages. £5 per child entrance fee includes all activities.

In the evening things get even more haunted with ghost walks taking place inside the castle walls itself with its ghostly inhabitants...if you dare!

The spooktacular series of events takes place in the historically significant Georgian jail - the finest remaining Howard reform prison in Scotland - and gives visitors a taste of what life was like in an 1820s prison. This impressive building, in a castellated style, was designed by Archibald Elliot, one of the leading Scottish architects of his day.

‘Jeddart Justice’ in Scots refers to hanging a man first and trying him afterwards, and the jail saw many executions in its time, giving the castle a reputation still held to this day for ghostly-sightings.

Shaureen Lammie, Education and Outreach officer at charity Live Borders, said: “Jedburgh Castle Jail is one of the most haunted sites in Scotland and is perfect for the Dead Borders Halloween activities.

“There is something for everyone at our family day, with crafts for children, pumpkin carving for the whole family and a spooky themed story time for toddlers.

“The ghost walks in the evening will prove popular - Grown men have trembled with fear and have said they would not return to the ghost evenings- do you dare take?”

Ghost walks take place on Sunday, October, 28 at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm and last for around 45 minutes.

The Halloween Activity Booklet and trail will be available until October 31, find the clues and win a prize. £2.50 per booklet.

For more information visit www.liveborders.org.uk.