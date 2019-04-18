have A cracking good Easter

A cracking good Easter is being planned at Traquair House, pictured, with the annual Easter Eggstravaganza featuring thousands of Easter eggs to be found. This is the biggest egg hunt in the Borders, with more than 6,000 mini versions hidden in the Traquair Maze and lots of opportunities to win a bigger egg as well.

“The Easter Eggstravaganza is almost an institution at Traquair,” commented Catherine Maxwell Stuart, organiser of the event. “We have been running the event since 1991 when very few other Easter egg events were held at visitors’ attractions. We have refined the event over the year to ensure every child has a great time and everyone leaves with some eggs.”

It’s not all about chocolate at Easter – this is a real family day out with plenty of other activities. There are opportunities for going on a scavenger hunt to win a big egg, egg painting and taking part in painting the communal Giant Egg. You can also make musical instruments and your very own Easter bonnet to take part in the Easter parade. New this year is a fairy training workshop where children can brush up on making potions, wishes and spells with the Fairy Godmother. There are three egg hunts for under-10s this year. At 1.30pm the first hunt will be for 5-6year olds in the maze. Then at 3pm there will be an under-5s egg scramble in the Old Walled Garden and at 3.30pm a hunt for 7-9 year olds will be held in the maze.

z The National Trust for Scotland is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt in partnership with Cadbury at Harmony Garden, Melrose from Friday, April 19 – Monday 22, 10am to 3pm.

It is the perfect way to bring the whole family together. Fun-seekers are invited to come down during the Easter weekend and spot the first signs of spring, discover the beautiful places in the Trust’s care, all while uncovering clues and receiving a Cadbury chocolate prize for their efforts. For information on charges, a full programme and list of events, visit: www.nts.org.uk/easter.