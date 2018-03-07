Groups share grants worth £64,000-plus

Community projects across the Borders have been given more than £64,000 of National Lottery cash to share.

The money, being split by eight organisations across the region, is being handed out by the lottery’s Awards for All Scotland initiative.

Galashiels-based charity Health in Mind now has £9,967 to help run a recovery college for people experiencing mental health difficulties .

Gala Water History and Heritage Association will use its £875 boost to run a community programme investigating the past of the old kirk at Stow.

The Bridge Group, also based in Galashiels, will use its £10,000 handout to buy a new bus for its community transport service to help people who are unable to use public transport or have difficulty accessing services.

Hawick’s In 2 Venture has received £9,150 to create an archery field for use by schools and youth groups at its Craikhope Outdoor Centre.

Peebles Community Centre can continue to run its weekly craft class for vulnerable and isolated older people, thanks to its grant of £9,795.

A £9,551 grant to Selkirk High School will allow the school to carry out mentoring training opportunities, as well as conservation and bicycle repair activities with disengaged S3 and S4 pupils.

And in Berwickshire, Chirnside Common Good Association has been granted £4,650 to run a community event commemorating the late Formula One racing legend Jim Clark.

A National Lottery Awards for All spokesperson said: “This is National Lottery money in action, reaching into communities across Scotland and making a real difference to the people who live there.

“The groups receiving funding today showcase the range of projects that can be funded through this programme and the difference that the smallest amounts of money can make.”