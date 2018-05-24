Grant offers Hawick social group food for thought

An award-winning social enterprise group based in Hawick has agreed a sponsorship deal with Selkirk’s Bowhill Estate for a third consecutive year.

The funds will assist Hawick Congregational Church in Bourtree Place to continue to offer a weekly affordable lunch menu as part of its Reaching Out community project.

The Soupalunch group is staffed by volunteers who serve up homemade dishes, including toasties, filled rolls and cakes.

Sara Richardson, visitor services and marketing manager at Bowhill Estate, said: “We are delighted to support this superb local group for the third year.

“I had the chance to visit Soupalunch recently and spend the time with its volunteers and those enjoying a hearty lunch.”

Geraldine Strickland, development worker and project manager for Reaching Out, added: “As a small local charity, we are truly delighted to have the support of the team at Bowhill House.”

Soupalunch is open to the whole community and takes place each Wednesday between noon and 1pm with around 60 people of all ages attending.