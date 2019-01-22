Goods worth almost £2k stolen in Hawick theft

Camera equipment worth £1,750 was stolen after a parked car was broken into in Hawick last week.

The incident happened between 10am and 10.20am on Wednesday, January 16 in Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park.

A police spokeswoman said: “A brown Billingham shoulder bag has been stolen from a red Citroen motor car parked within the carpark.

“This contained a black Nikon D7200 camera and a black Nikon 70-200 f/2.8 lens. This has a combined value of £1750.”

Anyone with any information, can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 1164 of January 16.