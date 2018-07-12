Friends pay tribute to crash victim Kyle

Tributes have been paid to a Hawick man killed by a motorcycle accident in Burnfoot on Saturday.

Kyle Christensen died in hospital after crashing his motorbike into a parked car in his home town’s Eildon Road.

Scene of fatal motorbike accident at Eildon Road, Hawick.

Mr Christensen sustained fatal injuries after riding his KTM motorbike into a parked blue Kia Sportage in Eildon Road at around 5.15pm on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was taken to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose but medics there were unable to save his life.

Flowers have been placed next to the road and messages left on Facebook.

Shawny Walker wrote: “It still hasn’t sunk in that we won’t see your face again.

“You grew up like a brother to me, my brother’s best friend. You were thick as thieves. You will be a huge miss, Kyle Christensen.

“I’m going to make sure wee kicking Kai knows how much his dad loved him. Sleep tight. Love you.”

Loren Williamson added: “I can’t believe this either. It’s so sad.

“Thinking of everyone who loved Kyle. He was a good one.”

Kyle’s cousin James Mckenzie wrote: “It still doesn’t feel real. I can’t get my head around the fact you’re gone. I am absolutely broken.

“I am still sat looking at my phone hoping you will ring one last time and tell me all the antics you’ve been up to. Rest in peace, cuz. Love you.”️

Rose McCusker said: “I just can’t believe this. Life is so cruel at times, heartbreaking.”

Jay Gallagher wrote: “Ride free, Kyle son,” and Carla Hunter added: “It’s very sad. Condolences to all.”

Eildon Road was closed for around five hours while emergency services carried out inquiries, and officers are urging potential witnesses to come forward.

Constable Peter Scott, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit at Dalkeith in Midlothian, said: “This incident has tragically resulted in the death of a man, and our sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.

“Inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision, and anyone who witnessed it, or who saw the motorcycle beforehand, is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3,277 of July 7.

Kyle’s death, and that of another motorcyclist killed near Jedburgh the following day, took the tally of fatalities claimed by our region’s roads up to three in just one week.

Last Monday, July 2, 95-year-old Jessie Cunningham was killed in a three-car collision in Kelso.

Police are appealing to witnesses to those accidents too.

A 53-year-old man, yet to be named, was pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday’s three-vehicle crash at around 4.45pm on the A68 two miles south of Jedburgh, between Fair’s Houses and Glendouglas Lodge.

The 53-year-old biker, travelling north on a Triumph Thruxton, collided with a southbound Audi A6 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 45-year-old male motorcyclist also then collided with the Audi. His injuries are said by police to be serious but not life-threatening.

The road was closed for around seven hours to allow for a full investigation to take place.

Sergeant Fraser Wood, of the road policing unit at Edinburgh, said: “Tragically, as a result of the collision, a man has lost his life, and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time.

“I am eager to hear from anyone who may have been travelling on the A68 and who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Similarly, anyone who may have any information that can help with our investigations is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police, quoting incident number 3,330 of July 8.