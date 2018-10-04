Exhibition gives an insight into the inter-war years in Earlston

Local heritage group, Auld Earlston, is holding an exhibition with slide shows in the church hall on October 20-21.

The focus of the exhibition is Earlston in War and Peace: 1914-1949, with displays of vintage photograph, and memorabilia on wartime and life in the inter-war years.

Also featured will be the recollections of older residents who have shared their memories on what it was like growing up in the village during the Second World War.

Throughout the two days, four popular slide shows will be held, including a short film of Earlston in the 1930s - on Saturday at 11am and 2pm and on Sunday 1pm and 2.30pm.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to share their own memories and chat over tea/coffee with members of the Auld Earlston Group.

Auld Earlston Chairman David Lothian said, “We have been delighted at the response to our three previous exhibition weekends. We were encouraged by the length of time many people took to look around, and exchange reminiscence. Do come along to this two day event, with much of the material not shown before we anticipate it will be of great interest to our visitors. Come and find out what our group is doing to keep Earlston’s past alive for future generations.”

Auld Earlston was set up in 2012 by an enthusiastic group of volunteers, it aims to preserve the history of the community for future generations by collecting documents and sharing memories and photographs.

Local historians John and Mary Weatherly donated a wealth of documents, photographs, press cuttings and memorabilia about the town. This was augmented by an appeal to the local community which resulted in the group being inundated with postcards, photographs and other information, with currently over 1800 items in this collection alone.

Auld Earlston: In War and Peace is open from 10am to 4pm on October 20-21. Entry £3 including tea and coffee. Children free. For further information telephone: 01896 848240 or e-mail: auldearlston@aol.com.