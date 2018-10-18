Exceptional adventure stories from little known explorers

Following the success of her recent book The Great Horizon, Jo Woolf presents more tales of explorers who ventured into unknown regions of the globe.

Royal Scottish Geographical Society’s writer-in-residence Jo has immersed herself in the Society’s archives and has made it her mission to bring them to life.

Her book, The Great Horizon, features 50 exceptional adventure stories from the last 150 years, each from an individual connected to the society.

From missionaries and mavericks to visionaries and voyagers, the explorers included in Jo’s book have ventured into unknown regions of the globe – across ice, desert, and rainforest, over uncharted waters, and into the unfathomed depths of the ocean.

Some are famous historical characters, such as Sir Ernest Shackleton, Roald Amundson, Sir Edmund Hilary and Neil Armstrong. But there is also an intriguing collection of additional names such as Isobel Wylie Hutchison, Hubert Wilkins, Marion Newbigin and Mildred Cable that are less well known.

As part of the RSGS Inspiring People talks programme, Jo will be bringing to life some of these characters and their stories in a richly illustrated presentation entitled Beyond the Horizon. The event will take place at 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 23 at the Scottish Borders Campus, Galashiels.

Speaking about her upcoming talk, Jo Woolf said: “I have been repeatedly amazed, moved, entertained, and uplifted by these remarkable stories. The definition of exploration may have been re-shaped somewhat over the decades, but the courage and enduring spirit of explorers is still the same. Having spent the last few years digging around in the archives of the RSGS, I want to share some of these extraordinary tales with you, and tell you how I came to write The Great Horizon.”

RSGS Chief Executive Mike Robinson commented: “As our Writer-in-Residence, Jo has delved deep into the RSGS archives and unearthed some truly fascinating stories from our history. We hope that the wonderful insights in Jo’s talk – along with her accompanying book – will encourage people to want to learn more about these great men and women, perhaps ultimately inspiring them to head into the wild on their own adventures.”

Ticket £10 on the door or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk.