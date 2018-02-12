Hillwalkers urged to be aware of dangers posed by bad weather

Hillwalkers and people pursuing outdoor activities in the mountains are ebing warned by Police Scotland of the dangers that inclement weather and the terrain can present.

In the last week Mountain Rescue teams have been called out over 13 times and police are reminding people to bear in mind that the weather can change very quickly.

Chief Inspector Neil Anderson, operational support division and land-based search and rescue lead for Police Scotland, said: “Unless you are an experienced hillwalker or mountaineer I would advise against venturing into the hills if there is any likelihood of the conditions becoming adverse. Stay up to date with weather and Avalanche forecasts and be prepared to change your plans if the weather is expected to change. If you are not experienced it is a good idea to stick to the lower or less challenging areas.

“If you are enjoying outdoor pursuits please ensure you are properly dressed for the conditions. Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

“A fully charged mobile phone is highly recommended, but remember that sub-zero conditions will take their toll on your battery life.

“Remember also that the mapping app on your phone is no substitute for a proper map, and that when your battery dies, your map is gone. Make sure you have a map and compass and you know how to use it.

“Take some emergency rations with you, just in case and make sure you know what time the sun sets and allow yourself plenty of time to get off the hill before darkness falls.”