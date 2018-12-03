Drunken Hawick Common Riding reveller hit with £600 court bill for attacking taxi driver

A drunken reveller has been handed a £600 bill at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for attacking a taxi driver during this year’s Hawick Common Riding celebrations.

Lee Johnstone, 28, lashed out after the cabbie refused to pick him up at Hawick Moor on Friday, June 8, because he was so drunk.

Johnstone, of Ramsay Road, Hawick, pleaded guilty to assaulting the driver by hitting his head to his injury.

Depute fiscal Tessa Bradley said the assault was witnessed by security guards and they were able easily to point out Johnstone to the police because he was wearing a bright orange top.

The taxi driver suffered a cut and swelling to one of his ears.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow admitted his client had an unenviable record but pointed out that he had not been drinking alcohol since the incident.

Sheriff Peter Paterson fined Johnstone, a window cleaner, £300 and ordered him to pay £300 compensation to the taxi driver.

He also warned him of the possible consequences, due to his record, if he offends again.