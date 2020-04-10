Don’t turn Scotland into a giant tip

With council workers stretched to the limit across the country, regular bin collections have been affected.

And that has, sadly, seen a huge increase in fly-tipping across the country.

So six organisations have now joined forces in a bid to do something about it.

Scottish Land and Estates, the National Farmers’ Union Scotland, the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime, Keep Scotland Beautiful and Zero Waste Scotland have jointly issued a statement – asking people not to be selfish.

They hope the Scottish public will take heed of their plea until after the lockdown.

The statement reads: “Over the past few weeks, we have seen Scotland’s beautiful countryside being blighted even more with people’s junk.

“Farmers’ fields, laybys and lanes have become hot spots for DIY remnants, unwanted furniture and garden waste.

“At a time when farmers are working around the clock to provide food for the nation and trying to keep their businesses running, it is heart breaking to see their land being used as a giant tip.

“Local authorities have been forced to temporarily reduce or suspend some services due to the crisis and are prioritising essential services to protect public health.

“Dealing with flytipping at this time puts added pressure on this limited resource.

“We are pleading with people not to be selfish.

“Now is not the time to try to get rid of items following a spring clean or DIY project.

“We are urging you to keep them at home until recycling centres re-open and charities begin to collect furniture and clothing again.

“Please don’t be taken in by offers of cheap disposal – that’s likely to lead to others fly- tipping your items.

“Keeping them for a few weeks is better than taking part in a criminal act that could have longer term consequences, not to mention a fine of up to £40,000.”