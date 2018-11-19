Witnesses sought after vandal targets Hawick charity shop

Police are appealing for information after a vandal caused £200 worth of damage to a charity shop.

The incident took place at the First Light Trust on Hawick High Street around 11pm on Saturday, October 20, when the glass panel of the front door was smashed.

The cost to repair the damage was almost £200 and officers have been conducting enquiries since.

A police spokesman said: “We’re appealing for information as part of ongoing efforts to identify the person responsible for a vandalism in Hawick.

“The suspect is described as a man, 5ft 8ins to 10ins tall, of medium build, wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie and a black jacket.

“The area was believed to have been busy at the time and anyone who may have seen the man, or who has information which may be able to assist, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1030 of October 22.”

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.