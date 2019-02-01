Witnesses sought after sheep killed by dog near Hawick

Three sheep were killed in worrying incidents of worrying at a farm near Hawick last week.

Two animals, kept in a field near Ormiston Farm, were killed on the evening of Wednesday, January 25, and another was killed in a second attack there the following night.

Police say inquiries are ongoing, and Hawick community police officer PC Alan Paterson told this week’s meeting of Southdean Community Council that the owner of the dog responsible might well know that their pet was involved.

“These were brutal attacks on the sheep,” he said.

“Going by the marks left on the sheep, the dog had some jaw on it.

“I would guess it has been a big dog as it has made some mess of the sheep.

“The dog would have been in some mess itself when it got home.”

Anyone with information on either attack is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.