Three arrests in immigration takeaway raid

A takeaway boss from Hawick is facing a fine of up £60,000 after immigration enforcement officers arrested three workers during a swoop on his premises.

Officers swooped on Istanbul Fast Foods at 7A Oliver Place last Thursday evening and arrested three Indian men who were allegedly working illegally.

A 25-year-old and a 32-year-old are believed to have overstayed their student visas while another 32-year-old is suspected of being in the UK illegally. The business owner will now be served with a referral notice over the alleged immigration breach and may be fined up to £20,000 per illegal worker, unless it can be shown that appropriate right-to-work documentation checks were carried out.

On the same night as the Hawick raid enforcement officials also made arrests at fast food outlets in Larkhall and Hamilton during the intelligence-led operation.

Ian Tyldesley, from Immigration Enforcement in Scotland, said: “We are happy to work with businesses to explain the simple pre-employment checks needed to establish a person’s right to work in the UK, but to those who choose to ignore the rules the message is clear – we will find you and you will face a heavy financial penalty.

“Illegal working is not victimless; it undercuts honest employers, cheats legitimate job seekers out of employment opportunities and defrauds the public purse. I urge anyone with specific and detailed information about suspected immigration abuse to get in touch.”