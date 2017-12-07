Teen reveller pleads guilty to stealing bike

A teenager out celebrating his 18th birthday stole a mountain bike chained up near his then home in Howdenbank in Hawick.

Colin Adamson pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to committing that theft on May 4.

The court was told that the police got a tip-off that Adamson was responsible, but he initially denied the theft even though the £1,350 bike was found in a locked storage cupboard in his home.

Adamson, now living in Edinburgh, was ordered to carry out 90 hours’ unpaid work as part of a six-month community pay back order.