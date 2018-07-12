Police investigate unexplained death in Hawick garden

A police investigation is under way following the discovery of an unconscious man in a garden in Hawick’s Hillend Drive this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in the Scottish Borders were called to an address in Hillend Drive, Hawick at around 6.10am on Thursday, July 12, after a man was found unconscious within a garden area.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

