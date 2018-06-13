Man charged after attempted armed robbery in Hawick

A man has been arrested and charged following an attempted robbery in Hawick in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Craig Robson appeared in private at Selkirk Sherriff Court today charged with assault and robbery.

The 25-year-old was also charged with possession of a knife following the incident at G.Harrow and Son Home Bakery in Howegate,

Police say staff were working within when the man entered in possession of a knife and demanded food. He was refused and left the store towards the High Street. Nobody was injured.

Robson faces further charges of possession of cannabis and breaching bail conditions.

Robson, who gave an address at Priors Court in Jedburgh, made no plea at Selkirk Sheriff Court and the case was continued for further examination.

Bail was refused and he was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again next week.

Detective Sergeant Callum Peoples said: “We recognise the alarm this incident caused the local community and have moved quickly to make an arrest.

“Acquisitive crime, particularly those involving weapons, will not be tolerated and whenever such incidents occur we will respond appropriately to bring those responsible to justice.