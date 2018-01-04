Man behind bars after ignoring Scotland ban

A 28-year-old man banned from entering Scotland over the festive period is behind bars after failing to comply with that court order.

Shaun Grieve was bailed to an address in Blackburn, Lancashire, last week while reports were compiled after admitting a charge of threatening to kill a former partner.

He was released on bail with a special condition not to enter Scotland, but Grieve was spotted in Hawick over the Christmas period.

Police officers attended and caught him trying to leave his mother’s home in Hawick through a window.

Grieve pleaded guilty to breaching bail at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody until January 22.