Hawick woman accused of assaulting police officers

A woman has appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court accused of two counts of police assault.

Claire Condie, 29, of Allars Bank, Hawick, denies kicking and punching a police constable and attempting to bite one of his legs at Wellington Court in Hawick on Saturday.

She also pleaded not guilty to kicking a female police constable to the body and struggling violently with her on the A6091 bypass on Sunday.

Condie faces a third charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Wellington Court in Hawick on Saturday by shouting and swearing and making threats of violence.

A trial date was set for May 15, with an intermediate hearing on April 17. Condie was released on bail until then.