Hawick man used stolen card to buy goods

A Hawick man has admitted stealing a handbag from an insecure car and then going on a spending spree with someone else’s bank card.

Robert Reilly, 48, of Wilson Drive, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to the theft from a vehicle in Mansfield Road on March 13.

On the same day he then fraudulently used the stolen card to obtain cigarettes worth £23.42 from Morrisons, £216.47 at Sports Direct On-Line, and £28.90 from the Border Pharmacy at Kenilworth Avenue in Hawick.

Reilly was given an eight month Restriction of Liberty Order and told to pay £250 in compensation.