Hawick man ordered to stay out of Scotland

A 27-year-old man has been banned from entering Scotland until the outcome of his case after he admitted threatening to kill his former partner.

Shaun Grieve, 28, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to assaulting the woman at a house in Galalaw Road, Hawick, on February 26 by seizing her by the arm, pulling her to the floor and then repeatedly punching her to the head.

The following day, he admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing, threatening violence to others and making threats to kill his former partner.

Grieve pleaded guilty to a third charge of sending messages to a named man on various occasions and uttering threats of violence towards him between February 27 and March 1.

He also admitted three breaches of court orders by contacting his former partner and entering her property in Galalaw Road when he was barred from doing so in September.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick urged that background reports be ordered so see if an alternative to custody could be found.

He added that his client would observe any conditions of bail.

Grieve, of Hawick, was bailed to a relative’s address in Blackburn, Lancashire, while sentence is deferred for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told him he is not allowed to enter Scotland during that period.

He added: “It is with some reservation that you are being released on bail.

“I am granting you your liberty while reports are prepared. If you do not stick to the conditions, you will only damn yourself.”

The case will recall at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on February 5.