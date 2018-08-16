Hawick man fined for assaulting his grandfather

A Hawick man who assaulted his grandfather has been fined £270 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Connor Rodgers, 23, was involved in a dispute with his brother when the 66-year-old tried to intervene and ended up being kicked on the body before falling against a radiator.

The pensioner suffered soreness to the left hand side of the body following the assault at a house in Eildon Road, Hawick, on March 6.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser attributed the assault to an excess of alcohol being consumed.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said: “The brother had broken a mirror and there was a tussle between the pair.

“The grandfather tried to open the door and that is when it happened.

“He is not proud of it.

“He has apologised to his grandfather and has been living with him since the incident took place.

“His grandfather is happy to let it pass and view it as a one-off. It was an unfortunate incident.”

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre told Rodgers of Burns Road he now had a criminal conviction for assault.

He said:”If you misbehave again that will be taken into account, no doubt.”

The fine was reduced from £300 due to the guilty plea.