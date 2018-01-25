Hawick man admits racist remarks

A man has appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and admitted causing a disturbance at his mother’s home during the early hours of the morning.

Christopher Rodgers (21) pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing and making abusive and racially abusive comments in Hawick’s Chay Blyth Place on Monday, January 15.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said Rodgers, of Eildon Road, Hawick, had concerns about his mental health but made no excuses for his behaviour and apologised profusely.

He added that the racial comments were not directed at anyone in particular.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said there were concerning aspects about the case, in particular Rodgers’ consumption of alcohol and cannabis.

Sentence was deferred until February 19 for background reports.