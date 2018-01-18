Hawick man admits £13,500 drugs stash

A Hawick man found with controlled drugs valued at £13,500 will be sentenced next month.

Richard McIntyre, 53, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of ecstasy and cannabis at a property in Sandbed, Hawick, on June 2.

He also admitted a charge of possession of cocaine.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told that that the ecstasy found had a value of £8,000 and the cannabis was worth £5,000.

Around £500 worth of cocaine was also recovered.

Sentence was deferred until February 19 for background reports. A proceeds-of-crime action was also continued until that date.