Hawick man accused of assaulting partner

A man has been accused of assaulting his partner on three occasions.

Richard Lee denies throwing wine over her in Coopers Bar in Hawick on October 18 last year.

He also pleaded not guilty to butting her in his home in Beaconsfield Terrace, Hawick, in March 29 or 30 to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Lee, 39, is also said to have assaulted her by throwing a hot frying pan at her.

He faces a fourth charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards the woman.

Lee has lodged a special defence of self-defence and will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on February 12.