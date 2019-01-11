Hawick 36-year-old involved in fight with two women told to control temper or risk prison

A 36-year-old man has been warned to control his temper or risk going to jail if he gets in trouble again.

Greg Bain, of Green Terrace, Hawick, pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching the peace following an altercation with two women ahead of a planned trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Bain admitted behaving in a disorderly manner in Hawick’s North Bridge Street on September 22.

The court heard that Bain reacted to a verbal challenge from two women attempting to “wind him up” and that led to a struggle ending with both women sprawled on the ground.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said: “There were two females who clearly had fire in their bellies and were not taking no for an answer.

“It was all about a debt over a small amount of cannabis from a small time ago.

“They were harassing and cajoling him on.

“He has accepted that if he could do it again, he would have walked away and not said anything.”

Sheriff Michael Anderson told Bain: “At your age, you cannot afford to be in this kind of trouble. You always have to walk away.

“You allowed yourself to lose your temper. You got involved in physical violence, and you know what you have to do. You need to walk away even if it means surrendering your ego and your pride.

“If this happens again, the sheriff may well land you in jail.”

Bain was fined £250, reduced from £325, payable at £25 per month.

The court accepted his not-guilty pleas to additional charges of assault and theft.