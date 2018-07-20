Four people charged and drugs seized after Hawick house raids

Police in the Borders have charged three men and one woman and seized cannabis during multiple house searches in Hawick yesterday.

Acting on intelligence, specialist departments involving 20 officers carried out five search warrants in the Burnfoot and West End areas on Thursday, July 19.

A quantity of cannabis, along with a three-figure sum of cash, were seized from residential addresses.

Three men aged 28, 49 and 41 and a 20-year-old woman were subsequently charged in connection with these offences and reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Steven Irvine, who led the operation said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of controlled drugs in the Borders and will use all available resources at our disposal to do this.

“The local community have highlighted the supply and sale of illicit substances as a priority for us, and through this level of activity we are continuing to disrupt and deter illegal drug activity.

“We are very grateful for the community’s help in reporting their concerns of illegal drug use and we will continue to work to remove these substances from our streets.”

Anyone wishing to report concerns over drugs in their area can contact their local community policing team via 101, or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.