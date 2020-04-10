Crimestoppers Scotland campaign to fight COVID-19 doorstep crime

Doorstep criminals are, sadly, making the most of the country-wide lockdown by targeting people who are heeding advice to stay home.

So Crimestoppers Scotland has launched a Speak Up, Stay Safe campaign which aims to empower people to stay as safe as houses.

Right now, everyone has a role to play in keeping themselves and others safe. So the charity hopes people will share its message and stop the criminals in their tracks.

Angela Parker, national manager for Crimstoppers in Scotland, said: “Our charity believes everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home at this time.

“Doorstep criminals often target older people who live alone and while many legitimate companies use doorstep selling, sadly fraudsters also use this technique.

“The emotional and financial upset this causes often devastates the victim, so we are encouraging people to speak up and stay safe.

“Remember, it’s your home. There’s no reason why anyone should ever enter against your wishes.

“If you know or suspect who is involved in doorstep crime, scams or fraud you can speak to us in complete anonymity. We won’t judge or ask any personal details.

“All we want to know is what you know. You’ll remain 100 per cent anonymous.”

Doorstep criminals are cunning and often very convincing when targeting people.

There are two main types:

Bogus callers who try to get into your home or obtain personal details by pretending to be someone they’re not.

And rogue traders who usually cold-call, claiming to be workers offering to sell services, make repairs or carry out work on your house, garden or driveway.

Ash Denham, Minister for Community Safety, said: “This campaign by Crimestoppers will not only raise awareness of doorstep crime, it will provide valuable information and reassurance at a time when people are relying on advice from trusted sources.

“I’d encourage everyone to share this with their neighbours and loved ones to help keep our communities safe.”

Contact Crimestoppers now on 0800 555 111 or visit the charity’s website at crimestoppers-uk.org.