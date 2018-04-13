Collision closed A7 for two hours

The A7 was closed for around two hours yesterday (Thursday) evening, south of Hawick, following a collision between a van and a car.

The collision happened at around 6.15pm, between Hawick and Langholm, near Newmill.

A Vauxhall Vivarro van collided with a Peugeot 207, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles.

Emergency services attended and a male passenger from the van was taken to Borders General Hospital, along with the female driver of the car.

Both sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed for around two hours and police say inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.