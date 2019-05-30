71-year-old woman pushed over and robbed of handbag in Hawick

A 71-year-old woman was pushed over and robbed of her handbag in Hawick town centre yesterday, May 29.

The pensioner was targeted in a communal stairwell in High Street at around 10.50pm.

The robber is described as male, white, around 6ft tall, of broad build and with an English accent.

He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket or hoody pulled tight around his face.

Detective constable Andrew Hope, of Galashiels police station’s criminal investigation department, said: “This was an extremely frightening experience where the victim was pushed to the ground and her handbag was stolen.

“I would ask anyone who saw a man fitting this description hanging around the High Street or nearby at that time to contact us.

“Similarly if anyone has any dashcam footage relating to this, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4,353 of May 29.