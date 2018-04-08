Commonwealth Games exhibition

An exhibition celebrating Scotland’s relationship with the Commonwealth Games is currently on display at Hawick Museum.

Drawn from the Commonwealth Games Scotland Archive held by the University of Stirling, ‘Hosts and Champions: Scotland in the Commonwealth Games’ celebrates over 80 years of participation and achievement by Scotland, from its origin as the British Empire Games in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930, through to Glasgow 2014.

Hawick Museum will host the exhibition in the entrance hall and gallery until May 12 when it moves on to Coldstream Museum from May 21.

The exhibition, which is currently touring the country, includes photographs, designs, clothing, papers and artefacts which evoke a rich story of Scotland’s involvement in the Games, including as hosts in 1970, 1986 and 2014.

Scottish athletes are currently competing in the Gold Coast Games in Australia and the exhibition will continue to celebrate Scotland’s long contribution to the competition. It began life as part of the cultural programme to accompany the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and started its tour of Scotland in 2015. Since then it has been seen by thousands of people.

Richard White, assistant curator at Hawick Museum, said: “It is a great honour to be hosting this exhibition and coincides with the current Games in the Gold Coast.

“We hope local communities will enjoy and reminisce on some of Scotland’s great sporting achievements at the Games, as both hosts and champions.”

Michael Cavanagh, former chair of Commonwealth Games Scotland, added: “The Commonwealth Games Scotland Archive is a fantastic collection of artefacts which highlight how the Games have grown and trace Scotland’s involvement from the beginning.

“We are delighted these exhibitions bring the archive to life and allow people to share in what makes the Commonwealth Games so special.”