Celebrations as Dorothy reaches grand old age of 105

There are few people in the Borders can boast a birthday card from the Queen, but for one lady her second such piece of post arrived through the door last week.

Dorothy McCrerie, from Hawick, celebrated her 105th birthday last Friday and she had her work cut out getting through more than 35 birthday cards, as well as that all-important one from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The great-grandmother, born in 1913, was also treated to a rendition of happy birthday on the bagpipes and a celebratory cake and sing-song with her family and fellow residents at Bonchester Bridge Care Home.

“She is absolutely amazing,” care home manager Lisa Lothian said. “She lived on her own until she was 103. She is a Catholic and takes communion here regularly and enjoys gentle one-on-one activities.”

Dorothy was born in Lincolnshire but moved to Hawick after marrying her husband William in 1938.

She had left school at 14 and originally worked as a housekeeper in Lincolnshire, where she met William, of Hawick, then working as a gardener there.

After returning to his native Hawick in 1938, the couple had two children, Sheila who lives in Lincolnshire, and Charlie, who stays in Hawick.

And while Dorothy reckoned she hoped to celebrate the big event on Friday by “spending the day sleeping, most likely”, there was little time for that with an abundance of visitors to keep her entertained.

“She had a lovely day, if a little tiring,” her daughter Sheila said. “They organised a piper to play happy birthday, which I thought was a really nice touch. I don’t think they realised she’s English, but she’s lived in Scotland 80 years, so she’s an adopted Scot.”

“She has seen a lot in 105 years. From the first wireless to the invention of cars and everything else. If you think about it, it’s wonderful.”

The eldest of seven siblings, Dorothy’s brother John Langley, 92, lives in Lincolnshire. She has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.