Celebrate the fruits of the apple harvest at Harestanes

Interest in food provenance has never been higher, which is why Live Borders and local providers are teaming up to provide a tasty offering next month.

In celebration of autumn Harestanes Countryside visitors Centre, near Ancrum, will host Apple Day on Sunday, October 7 from 11am to 4pm with over 120 varieties on display in the gallery.

An event for all the family, celebrating locally grown apples, the event is run in partnership with Borders Organic Gardeners and features local food and drink producer stalls, live acoustic music from Borders Youth Music Forum (SoundCycle) and the Live Borders bar.

Michael Scott, Harestanes Centre Manager, said: “Interest in growing your own fruit and veg and buying locally-sourced food has surged in the past few years.

“Apple Day taps into that desire to discover new tastes and experiences and to meet and talk with local food growers and suppliers in person.

“And on top of that, it’s a celebration of autumn with music, games and fun for everyone.”

Harestanes has presented Apple Day, in partnership with Borders Organic Gardeners, since 2000 centring on the region’s rich heritage of small orchards, local food suppliers and the many benefits of gardening.”

“There will also be fantastic, locally sourced produce in our café and country-inspired treats in our gift shop, which are both open all year round,” added Michael.

Harestanes Countryside Visitor Centre is part of the Live Borders Charitable Trust www.liveborders.org.uk.

Kelso Music Society’s new season opens with two musicians who have been leading lights on the UK and international music scene for 40 years.

Raphael Wallfisch and John York, his accompanist for 35 years, have been an outstanding cello and piano partnership both at home and abroad.

Both are distinguished chamber musicians and teachers of their instruments. Individually and together they have recorded most of the major cello repertoire as chamber music and with the major orchestras, and collaborated with many of Britain’s leading composers.

Concert takes place at Kelso Old Parish Church on Friday, October 5 at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 from www.kelsomusicsociety.com.