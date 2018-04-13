Cannabis seized in Hawick drugs raids

Nearly £900 worth of cannabis has been seized following drugs raids in Hawick yesterday (Thursday).

Two men have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act following the recovery of drugs in the town’s Wilton Crescent and Scott Crescent.

The men, aged 33 and 52 were arrested and will appear in court at a later date.

Inspector Tony Hodges, deputy local area commander for the Borders, said: “Whether it is Class A, B or C drugs, the distribution of illegal substances will not be tolerated in the Borders and we will continue to act on information from our communities to identify those involved and bring them to justice.

“Tackling drug crime is one of our top priorities and the public can assist us in our efforts by coming forward to report any ongoing offences in their area.

“This can be done by calling us on 101 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”