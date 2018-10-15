Can you help put family in picture about their past, asks Hawick photographer?

Southern Reporter readers are being urged to help put a mystery family in the picture about missing snapshots of their past.

Long-lost family images from over half a century ago have seen the light of day for the first time after Hawick photographer Graeme Webb chanced upon the treasure trove of memories they capture.

Hawick photographer Graeme Webb.

Graeme, proprietor of Graeme Webb Photography in High Street, is now trying to reunite the eight photographs taken on an old Eastman kodak Box Brownie camera with their rightful owner.

His dad bought the camera from a charity shop in Edinburgh and gave it to Graeme, a fan of the vintage cameras.

When he opened it up, he found a Kodak Verichrome Pan 620 film inside.

Graeme developed the film and discovered black-and-white family images from the late 1950s or early 1960s, none of which had seen the light of day since they were taken.

A baby in another of the photos.

Now he’s put the images on various social media sites in a bid to reunite them with surviving family members.

He said: “I like old cameras and Box Brownies in particular, and my dad was up in the shop and he saw it and bought it for me, and when we opened it up, there was an old film inside.

“Judging by the film type, it was produced between 1956 and 1970, and then looking at the clothing, I would say late 1950s, early 1960s would tie in.

“There are eight photographs in total, which is the maximum you can get on that size of film.

Another of the photos.

“The people could be from anywhere. The camera was bought in the Stockbridge Cancer Research UK shop, but there is no way of tracking down who handed it in.

“It seems strange to think that nobody had seen these pictures before I developed them.

“Back in the days of film, especially when you only had eight pictures, every single picture counted.

“Somebody took the time and consideration to take the pictures, and it’s a shame that they have never been seen.

“I’ve been using Facebook and Twitter to try and spread the word.

“It would be great if we could reunite them with their rightful owner after all these years.”

If you recognise anyone in the photos, email us at paul.kelly1@jpress.co uk