Roberton asks for all hands on deck for show

The annual Roberton Show takes place in the Snoot Field on Saturday, September 1.

This year it includes sheep judging, a young handlers’ competition and an industrial tent with entries covering everything from jams and jellies to walking sticks and crafts.

Chelsea Lamb of Whitslade the 2016 Roberton Show.

There’s also home-baking in the tea tent, something stronger in the beer tent and entertainment including a vintage tractor display, tug-of-war competition and children’s games.

Judging begins at 10.30am, the industrial tent opens at 1pm and Hawick Scout Pipe Band will play at 1.30pm. Weather permitting, there will be an after-show barbecue in the field from 5pm.

But before that, organisers have a lot of setting up to do and are appealing for help.

Appealing for help on social media a committee spokesman said: “The Roberton Show is a great event in the valley calendar, and it looks as though it has the potential to go from strength to strength.

“However for this wonderful family event to continue even as it is, we need more volunteers, not only during the week before but on show day too.”

Anyone who can help during next week or on the day can contact show secretary Alan Bone on 01450 373508 or visit the show’s Facebook page for a list of all the setting-up times.

Schedules are available around Hawick from Dean and Simpson, Fun to Do, Inis and the men’s shed or online at www.therobertonshow.co.uk

Entries in the industrial section should be handed in no later than 10am on show day.