Nicky to boost native woodlands

Efforts to expand native woodland cover in the Borders have had a boost thanks to the appointment of a new adviser for landowners – Nicky Hume.

Partners Woodland Trust Scotland and Borders Forest Trust aim to increase tree cover in the Scottish Borders which amongst many benefits will increase water quality and help with flood management within the River Tweed catchment.

Nicky works for Borders Forest Trust based near Ancrum and thanks to funding from Woodland Trust Scotland can offer free woodland advice to landowners across the Scottish Borders.

Nicky said: “I look forward to hearing from people who want to find out about planting trees or restoring existing woodland. My advice is free of charge, and I can also offer support to access funding.”

Nicky trained in Forestry and Arboriculture at SRUC’s Barony Campus.

Borders Forest Trust was established in 1996 to restore native woodland to Southern Scotland and to encourage an interest in woodland culture within local communities. Since then BFT has developed a strong track record in native woodland creation, both on its own land and with other landowners. BFT’s own landholdings have increased in recent years and while the existing team will continue to focus on these, Nicky will be available to assist other landowners who want to plant trees or restore woodland.

The aim is to plant 1000ha of new native woods within the Tweed catchment by 2028; and to restore 50 ha of existing ancient woodland.