Hawick pool closed due to CO2 shortage

The swimming pool at Teviotdale Leisure Centre in Hawick is closed until further notice due to a supplier issue.

Live Borders, which operates the pool, closed the pool on Wednesday evening and says the facility will remain closed until further notice due to an “unforeseen supplier issue”.

Live Borders Property Manager, Paul Cowan, said the closure was part of a nationwide shortage of CO2.

“Live Borders along with many others are affected by the shortage where the likes of hospitals are currently taking priority,” he said.

“We are working hard to resolve these issues and also looking at alternate methods to ensure our pools are safe for the public and our staff, as well as getting them reopen as soon as possible.

“We are awaiting a delivery of CO2 which will allow us to reopen the pool soon after.

“We apologise to our members and other pool users who will be affected by this closure and for the inconvenience that this may cause.”

Live Borders also confirmed no other pools have been affected by this shortage as yet and that the Teviotdale Leisure Centre gym remains open as normal.

In the meantime swimmers can head to Laidlaw Memorial Pool in Jedburgh, Kelso Swimming Pool, Selkirk Leisure Centre and Galashiels Swimming Pool.

The pool remained closed at time of going to press. Further updates at www.liveborders.org.uk.