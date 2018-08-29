Copshaw is holm to its 124th village show

Sunshine brought out the crowds for the 124th annual Holm Show at Newcastleton on Saturday.

Hundreds of exhibitors and spectators converged on the village’s showground for the event, organised by Liddesdale Agricultural Society.

Vintage tractors lined up on display at the Holm Show.

A show organiser said: “The weather gods gave us a beautiful day, with warm sunshine and just a scattering of clouds. We welcomed loads of visitors to the show, with many familiar faces but also lots of newcomers which was great.

“Our classes were well supported and the entertainment proved popular.

“We finished off a great day with a show in the main tent at night, starring comedian Eddie Milligan and celtic rock band the Dangleberries who had everyone on their feet and dancing.”

A scotty dog takes to the obstacle course as part of the dog show.

The Cumberland and Dumfriesshire Farmers’ Cup for champion sheep went to Gordon Jackson, of Newcastleton, with Glen Wilson, of Bonchester Bridge, picking up the Eskdale and Liddesdale Advertiser trophy for reserve champion.

Overall champion in the pony class was Miss Z Green, of Armathwaite, and best entry in the poultry section went to Mrs L Salkeld, of Penton, near Canonbie.

The prize for overall champion in the dog section went to Sarah Ferguson, of Newcastleton, and the best exhibit in the vintage section was Mr B Allan’s motorcycle from Silloth.

The Holm Show presented a variety of attractions including classes in sheep, horse, ponies, dogs, poultry, pets, flowers, floral art, baking, industrial, photos, vintage, and wrestling.

Gilly Fraser added: “From the Industrial side of things I was delighted with the day. Almost all of our classes were very well supported and several sections saw an increase in entries.

“The walking sticks section was twice the size of last year! The children’s classes were also very popular - especially the Lego class which attracted an amazing range of imaginative and technical creations.”