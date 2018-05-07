Borders holiday park given go-ahead to replace lodges

Council planners have given the go-ahead for the redevelopment of Whithaugh Park Holiday Centre near Newcastleton.

Christian outdoors charity Rock UK plans to demolish 24 of the existing log cabin-style holiday lodges there and replace them with modern buildings and refurbish six of the present ones.

Park director Lee Musson told a meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s planning committee last week that the park employs 30 people, most of whom live in Newcastleton, and contributes £200,000 a year to the region’s economy.

He added: “We’re a Christian charity that has been going since 1922, and we’ve been at Whithaugh Park nearly 30 years.

“The 30 lodges we currently occupy we inherited when we took on the site, so they’re not purpose-built, and they are fit for purpose, but only just. They are virtually life-expired.

“Unless we do something soon, we won’t be around in another 30 years – in fact, I don’t think we’d be around in another 10 years.

“Fundamentally, this project is about securing the future of Whithaugh Park and creating a state-of-the-art facility for the next generation of youngsters.”

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the plans.

As well as building new lodges and revamping old ones able to accommodate up to 192 guests altogether, the charity plans to extend its staff lodge and create two new ones, along with a bike store.

Whithaugh Park is Northamptonshire-based Rock UK’s only holiday destination in Scotland and one of four it runs nationwide.

It offers activities including zip-wiring, swimming, mountain-biking, abseiling and canoeing.