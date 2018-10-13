Ban warning for uninsured driver after police chase through Hawick

A motorist led police on a blue-light chase through Hawick because he had no insurance for the car he was driving and didn’t want to get caught, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Jori Silver, 25, drove at excessive speed along various streets, as well as overtaking another vehicle and going over speed bumps with a patrol car in pursuit.

Despite their car’s blue light being illuminated, he managed to lose the officers in pursuit of him, the court heard.

Silver pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving and driving with no insurance in Hawick on May 30.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick admitted his client’s driving was “crazy”, confessing that it had been prompted by Silver realising he was driving with no insurance.

He explained that the vehicle had been parked in his mother’s roadway, and he was told to remove it.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Silver, of Princes Street in Hawick, that his driving was undoubtedly dangerous, meaning that a period of disqualification was inevitable.

He noted that Silver had no previous convictions for motoring offences but said the fact he was trying to evade the police made matters worse.

An interim driving ban has been imposed after sentence was deferred until November 5 to allow a criminal justice social work report to be compiled.