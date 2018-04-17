Anti social behaviour orders being used to deter ‘boy racers’

Police are targeting boy racers in Hawick after members of the public raised concerns about groups congregating in the Common Haugh car park.

Anti social behaviour orders (ASBOs) are being used to deter those responsible, with 24 individuals currently involved in ASBO proceedings, five of whom have a ‘live’ ASBO.

PC Steven Irvine told Hawick community council: “In the first instance an ASBO warning is given out and recorded. If there is need to speak to the same person again, the warning will show up, and they will be given an anti social behaviour order.”

He added that the ASBO warnings were added to both the driver and the vehicle.