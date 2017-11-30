Borders Textile Towerhouse is aiming to warm up their visitors over the winter months through two new exhibitions.

A World of Woolley Wonder, by retired head teacher Susan Thomson, features stunning felted artworks that reflect her love of Scotland’s scenery with a little bit of artistic licence thrown into the mix.

Fibre-painted artwork depicting landscapes, seascapes and flora, Susan’s first exhibition is inspired by her fascination for painting with fibres and the effects that this can produce by using different techniques, silks, embroidery and colours “… like a palette of paints ready for mixing”.

The art work is for sale and would make an excellent Christmas present.

Shaureen Lammie, who curated the exhibitions said: “Susan Thomson has produced amazing work; she really has a natural talent for felting, which was her hobby until recently.

“In the two weeks the exhibition has been open five pieces have sold, one on the first day. Her work really inspires you and Susan has agreed to take workshops at the Towerhouse next year so that others can learn the skill.”

The second exhibition currently showing at the Borders Textile Towerhouse is ‘On the catwalk, Over & Under’ which focuses on Hawick’s famous hosiery trade and the move from underwear to overwear.

Hawick’s world-famous knitwear developed from high quality underwear into luxurious outerwear in the early 1900s. This exhibition shows the evolution of the product through a selection of garments, documents and objects from Hawick Museum collection.

Miss Lammie added: “We are really pleased to be able to show the garments from the Over & Under collection, including a Pringle jumper from the 1930s, an example of the utility underwear produced in Hawick and some of our Braemar collection which is rarely on display.”

Entry to Borders Textile Towerhouse is free, it has disabled access and is open Monday to Saturday 10am-4pm. The building is closed to the public on Tuesdays and Sundays through winter. For more information call Borders Textile Towerhouse on 01450 377615 or email TextileTowerhouse@LiveBorders1.org.uk

Both exhibitions are open now and continue until January 2018.

* A Makers Christmas Market, hosted by Hame Made is being held on Friday and Saturday, December 9-10.