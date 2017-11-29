A Winter Warmer concert

A festive pick and mix is on offer at Denholm Village Hall on Wednesday, December 13, when Vicki Swan and Jonny Dyer perform their Winter Warmer concert.

Billed as ‘A Festive Pick and Mix’, it will appeal to everyone who associates Christmas with, carols, singing, dancing and the joy of being together as a family and a community. Like a good cup of mulled wine, this evening is full of warm, cosy moments as Vicki and Jonny bring together classic well-known sing-along Christmas carols, winter stories and a Scandinavian Christmas.

Multi-instrumentalists and storytellers, the duo will perform all-time favourites such as Silent Night, Jingle Bells and even the virtuosic Theme and Variations on the Carnival of Venice (better known as My Hat It Has Three Corners).

Book on-line at bit.ly/winterwarmerdenholm or bit.ly/winterwarmermelrose