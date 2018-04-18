£40,000 up for grabs as Burnfoot goes to polls

A cash windfall of £40,000 will be up for grabs when voters in a Borders community go to the polls later this month.

Last year, community group Burnfoot Bids Together (BBT) was handed a two-year £70,000 funding pot by the Scottish Government to support clubs, groups and other organisations on the Hawick estate.

The first £30,000 of that funding was allocated to worthy causes in 2017, and the remaining £40,000 will be shared out at a voting event at Burnfoot Community Hub on Saturday, April 28, from 10am until 3pm, with the public invited to choose between 18 shortlisted candidates.

BBT steering group member Leighann Rowley is hopeful the event will match the “great atmosphere” created at last year’s voting day.

However, she expressed disappointment that the funding is now coming to an end.

She said: “It is unfortunate that this will be the last BBT funding from the Scottish Government as they move forward with the new localities bids.

“Last year’s event was very enjoyable, and there was a great atmosphere through the community for some time after.

“The groups that were successful have benefited hugely from the funding, and some have gone on to help and support other projects and community events.

“It is things like this that really do bring the community together and bring out the best in everyone.”

Among the groups hoping for the public’s support next weekend are a football academy, community newsletter, meals-on-wheels service and a healthy tuck shop.

Leighann added: “Each voter can vote for up to 10 projects, and a team of technical support will be on hand to help voters.

“Each voter will be given a voting sticker on entry to vote for the service they would like to see developed with the £40,000.

“It is set to be yet another great family event on the day, with lots happening for all the family.

“Each of the applicants will be offered a market-type stall to display there project in a bid to seek support and votes from the public.”

Also vying for votes are a group of parents and carers at Burnfoot Community School wanting to see an outdoor learning play area built there and the organisers of a drop-in session for male parents and carers at Burnfoot Parish Church.